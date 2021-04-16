Manlius Art Cinema welcomes back guests for first screening of the year

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– For the first time in 2021, the Manlius Art Cinema welcomed guests for a movie screening. 

Nat Tobin just celebrated his 29th anniversary as owner of the Manlius Art Cinema, but it was a quiet celebration. After 100 years, Onondaga County’s oldest movie house has been shuttered for most of the past year. 

“I am really excited,” Tobin said Friday night. “A lot of our audience has said they are excited and willing to come back to the theater. It’s been a horrible 13 months since we began this episode.”

Tobin and his wife, Eileen Lowell, reponed with the movie “Nomadland.” 

They tried to reopen in October, with plexiglass shields and new air filters, but film fans weren’t ready to mingle. Tobin says he hopes to have concessions open in a few weeks and hopes to have capacity expanded as well. 

