Manlius Arts Cinema eager to roll film and reopen Friday, Oct. 23

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Movie-goers can finally grab their popcorn and soda as early as Friday, Oct. 23 as most movie theaters across the state get the green light to reopen.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement in a press briefing over the weekend and already, movie theaters in Central New York are preparing to roll film once again.

The Manlius Arts Cinema is one of the oldest movie theaters in Central New York and has been an entertainment staple for more than 100 years. Nat Tobin has been the president of the cinema for 28 of those years.

This is the job of a lifetime. Nat Tobin — President of Manlius Arts Cinema

But even Tobin admits, running the cinema throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has been a major challenge, which makes him even more eager to finally get the chance to reopen and get back to doing what he loves most.

“It was getting kind of stressful there at the end. I’m excited and it’s a little daunting by what has to go into reopening and the new procedures,” Tobin explained.

Like other businesses, the state’s reopening guidance is lengthy. Movie theaters must abide by the restrictions below in order to open and stay open.

We hope that the customers feel comfortable enough to come back to the theater. We’ve built a brand over the years, and thankfully our customers are very loyal. To be able to share these films and programs with our audience is an extreme honor for us. Nat Tobin — President of Manlius Arts Cinema

The Manlius Arts Cinema plans on reopening Friday, Oct. 23 and plans on hosting a 7:30 p.m. screening.

