MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After 30 long years of running the beloved cinema, owners Nat Tobin and Eileen Lowell are leaving the Manlius Arts Cinema to new owners, A.W. Wander’s Dan Chapman and Joe Ori.

Nat Tobin left a heartfelt message on the Manlius Arts Cinema Facebook Page about leaving his proprietorship at the cinema and said it’s been an honor for him and Eileen to be able to bring audiences films that were, “Sometimes important, sometimes funny and sometimes just a quality night or afternoon out.”

Tobin and his spouse Lowell have been keeping the cinema alive all these years by creating a fan audience that is loyal to the cinema.

From what was once a silent movie theatre in 1918 is now a digital Dolby independent theater. Not even a fire that gutted it in the 1940’s shut it down as it was rebuilt in the same spot in the Village of Manlius, even extending to add more seats.

Audiences can always expect a great time with the hard work that Tobin and Lowell do from running the concession stand, to the projection booth, selling tickets at the door, and Tobin giving an exciting introduction at the beginning of each movie.

Nat Tobin in the beloved Manlius Arts Cinema (2019)

The theater celebrated 100 years in 2018 with a birthday party and NewsChannel 9 spoke to Tobin about being the longest owner and operator of the theater.

“I couldn’t find a more rewarding thing to do with my life than to run this theater, to show good films to people that appreciate good films,” said Tobin in 2018. “To me its an honor and a privilege to be able to be a part of the community and to be able to show these films.”

After surviving through the pandemic and dealing with the many challenges the last few years presented, Tobin is happy to say that the Cinema is alive and well and that it will be taken over by Chapman and Ori whose business is just up the street.

Tobin said both Chapman and Ori, “have a respect for the theatre’s place in our cultural fabric and a love for film.”

“Joe and Dan have what it takes to bring this theatre to the next level. And I look forward to watching it become an even bigger part of the community,” said Tobin in his heartfelt post.

Chapman and Ori take over next week, but before Tobin and Lowell leave, they will be showing one last film for their beloved fans, “The Banshees of Inisherin.” The movie is one hour and 54 minutes and is rated R.

As Tobin always says, “Please come back and visit with us in our little theatre again soon, thank you.”

The schedule is as followed:

Friday, December 2 7:30 p.m. Saturday, December 3 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m Sunday, December 4 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 5 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 6 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 7 7:30 p.m. Thursday, December 8 7:30 p.m.