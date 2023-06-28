MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Village of Manlius is looking to name the four cygnets from the Manlius Swan Pond.

But, they’re leaving it up to you. The village released a naming form, with four different lines for you to suggest names for each baby.

There are two boys and two girls.

The cygnets mother, Faye (short for Fayetteville), was killed back in May. And their father, Manny (short for Manlius) still swims in the pond.

You have until July 4 to hand in your name ideas. A table will be available after the parade and before the fireworks for submissions.

To send in your name ideas, you can print the form and then mail it to the Manlius Village Clerk’s Office. Their address is, 1 Arkie Albanese Ave # C, Manlius, NY 13104.

You can find the printable naming form here.

Children ages four through 12 can enter, and earn themselves a prize if they win.