MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Using resources to help the community, the Manlius Library has expanded its services to make the most of its technology.
They have already opened for contactless book pick ups and drop offs. Now, they want to help community members print the things they need.
If you email help@manliuslibrary.org with what you need, they will print up to 25 pages for you, free of charge.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- NY lieutenant governor explains Phase Four changes, asks business owners ‘for some understanding’
- Senate Democrats block GOP police reform bill
- 14-day quarantine will be required for people coming to the tri-state area from high infection states
- Manlius Library offering free printing service
- Senate Dems say Republican version of police reform bill isn’t enough
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App