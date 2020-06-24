Manlius Library offering free printing service

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Using resources to help the community, the Manlius Library has expanded its services to make the most of its technology.

They have already opened for contactless book pick ups and drop offs. Now, they want to help community members print the things they need.

If you email help@manliuslibrary.org with what you need, they will print up to 25 pages for you, free of charge.