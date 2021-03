SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Manlius man has pled guilty to distribution and possession of child pornography before a Senior United States District Judge.

Chester Hammond, 44, of Manlius, faces 15 to 60 years in prison when he is sentenced in July.

As part of his guilty plea, Hammond admitted to using a social media messaging application to send an inappropriate image. A search of Hammond’s cell phone also revealed he had over 400 child pornography images.