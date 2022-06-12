(WSYR-TV) — A Manlius man has been arrested for the stabbing of a family member Saturday, according to the Town of Manlius Police Department.

Police say around 5:30 a.m., they responded to a home on Park Drive in the Village of Manlius. The door was locked but police say they heard “a loud violent disturbance” and forced their way into the home. That is when they saw Hrvoje Jotic, 30, stabbing a female member of his family, the Town of Manlius Police say.

The MPD stopped the attack and arrested Jotic. Paramedics and the Manlius Fire Department began treating the victim. According to a press release sent by MPD, she suffered multiple stab wounds across her body and was taken to the hospital. Police say she is undergoing treatment for her injuries and is expected to survive.

Jotic has been charged with assault in the first degree and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person. According to the police, the attack happened in front of another family member who is disabled. He is being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center on $50,000 cash or $100,000 bail bond pending further court appearances.