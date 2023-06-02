MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Next time you’re in the Village of Manlius you may notice a new work of art off East Seneca St., a swan mural.

The newly painted mural is paying tribute not only to the Manlius community, but their beloved mascot.

“The swan really was an afterthought it was Saturday afternoon I placed the swan in there, once I realized how well it worked I found a picture of Faye and placed her in it,” President of St. Laurent Framing Doug St. Laurent said. “Now it’s going to be a memory for the entire village everyone that comes through they’ll always remember Faye.”

Mark Noble’s most recent work of art alongside St. Laurent Framing taking on new meaning after her tragic death.

“It’s nice that it actually has meaning besides just a pretty picture,” Noble said. “It’s nice to have a story behind the images and obviously it’s a frame shop so we have a nice gold frame.”

Swans are the brand of the village, and the new art work is drawing people from all over.

“It’s always going to be a symbol of the village,” St. Laurent said. “I think it’s the perfect fit for here, we’ve had people stopping parking and taking pictures.”

Noble said he will be putting the finishing touches on the mural Saturday and Sunday.