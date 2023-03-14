MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Manlius Police Department have arrested a 20-year-old after he allegedly made a shooting threat on social media that was planned to occur at the Village of Manlius Tops Friendly Markets.

On Saturday, March 11, at 1:39 p.m., the Town of Manlius Police Department started to investigate a series of Discord posts allegedly made by a 20-year-old male user threatening a mass shooting at Tops.

The user was identified as 20-year-old, Zachary Mullen of Jamesville.

Police then executed a search warrant on Mullen’s house where he was arrested for Making a Terroristic Threat, a class D Felony, and a search of his house was conducted where guns and ammunition were located.

An Extreme Risk Order of Protection (ERPO) was sought, granted, and issued to the suspect, prohibiting him from owning or possessing any guns.

The Manlius police say there is no threat to the community.