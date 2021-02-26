Manlius Police arrest two in connection to a robbery at Carter’s children’s clothing store

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On February 22, two women attempted to rob the Carter’s children’s clothing store in Fayetteville. Now, police have charged two people in connection with the robbery.

During the robbery, a female victim was pushed, kicked, and pepper sprayed by the alleged robbers as they were trying to leave without paying for their merchandise.

The two have been identified as Zoraida L. Vazquez, of DeWitt, and Ciarra L. Junious, of Syracuse.

Both women are facing robbery and assault charges.