MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The town of Manlius is exploring installing a new police camera along Route 5 in the Village of Fayetteville.

The camera is called a “Flock camera,” and rather than recording specific movements of people on camera it is only sued to track the license plates of passing cars and, if necessary, the make and model of the vehicle.

Manlius Police Chief Mike Crowell was able to secure funding through a technology grant in order to purchase one of the cameras. He hoped to put a Flock camera in each of the three villages in the town, but the grant only covered one camera, so he chose the village of Fayetteville because Route 5 is the town’s busiest road.

It still needs to be approved for placement by the town board, however, before Crowell can put the camera up and begin using it.

“Most of the success stories around the country have been where we either learned of an incident or the cameras were collecting data in an area where the incident occurred,” he said.

“What we can do is we can examine our facts and circumstances based on what our knowledge base may be to the database which just collects this data,” Crowell added. “Just another way to take advantage of the technology in order to enhance our ability to both solve crimes and maybe prevent crimes.”

The camera will be voted on during the next Town Hall meeting on November 9 at 6:30 p.m.