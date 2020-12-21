Manlius Police deliver toys to adopted families

(WSYR-TV) — The pandemic as we know has upended every aspect of our lives, including how agencies give back to those in need this time of year.

Manlius Police made sure to continue their annual Shop with a Cop event, just in a different way.

Normally, kids would go to officers to pick out a toy for themselves. But, this year, the officers are bringing the toys to the families in need.

NewsChannel 9 was there as they loaded up their vehicles for the deliveries.

This year’s an alternative for us because there’s so many families in need, so we wanted to make sure we reached out to the community and help them. Officer Shawn Gwilt

Families chosen were also treated to a dinner courtesy of the department.