KIRKVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius Police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and horse-drawn wagon that happened Monday night, Oct. 16.

Manlius Police Sergeant Kenneth Hatter said that the call to 911 dispatchers went out just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday along the 8400 block of Poolsbrook Road in Kirkville.

Sgt. Hatter said the wagon was hit from behind, which damaged the carriage significantly.

Two people inside the carriage sustained minor injuries in the crash, and Sgt. Hatter said they will likely go to the hospital via person vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was not badly hurt but was taken by ambulance to a local area hospital for evaluation.

The two horses pulling the carriage were injured as well but it’s unclear how severe.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.