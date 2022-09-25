MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- After numerous inquiries regarding a social media post regarding a threat against ES-M High School, the Town of Manlius Police Department is taking action.

On September 25, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the Town of Manlius Police Department was made aware of a social media post threatening violence at the ES-M High School dance.

According to the Manlius Police Department, law enforcement was present at the dance and no weapons were used mentioned, or located.

At this time, the Town of Manlius Police Department is collaborating with the ES-M School District to locate the individual involved or anyone who can assist in identifying the sender of the threat.

Anyone with additional information regarding this threat of information that can lead to the identification of the sender is encouraged to contact the Town of Manlius Police Department Tips line at (315) 682-8673 or email them at tips@manliuspolice.org.