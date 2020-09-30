Manlius police looking for man in the village who escaped parole officers

Update 3:15 p.m. Wednesday–Manlius police continue to search for Willie Jones. According to police there is no specific threat to the public but citizens in the area should remain vigilant in locking their homes and vehicles and anyone who sees Mr. Jones should contact 911.

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius Police have issued an alert for residents to be on the lookout for a wanted person in the village. According to a post to their Facebook page, there is a heavy police presence in the area of Route 92 and Route 257 in the Village of Manlius.

Police are looking for a subject with a violent criminal history, however, he is currently wanted for a non-violent crime.

Police say the man escaped from parole officers from his residence at East Gate Apartments wearing only boxer shorts. He was last seen in the area of Route 257, or F-M Road, near Berkshire Parkway.

The man is described as a 28-year-old African American, approximately 5’06” and 120 pounds. He has black hair with blond and light brown short braids.

Anyone who sees the man should contact 911 with his approximate location.