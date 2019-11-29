Manlius Police: Man follows mother and children into home, steals purse, makes quick getaway

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) A family in Manlius was followed into their home by a man who was waiting for them behind a tree.

According to Manlius Police, on Thanksgiving Day around 2 p.m., a man in his “20’s or early 30’s” dressed in a dark hoodie and dark pants was seen by neighbors hiding behind a tree in the 4800 block of Candy Lane in the Village of Manlius.

Investigators say the man waited for a mother and her two children to come home before he followed them into their home without them knowing.

Investigators say when the man entered, he ran into an elderly woman. The intruder ultimately stole that woman’s purse then made a quick getaway in a white van that was waiting outside.

If you have further information or if you have camera(s) on your home and or structure in the neighborhoods in the area of Candy Lane or along Highbridge Rd. Between Manlius and DeWitt please contact our TIPS line at 315-682-TMPD or our E-Mail TIPS line at Tips@manliuspolice.org