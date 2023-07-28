MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An officer from the Town of Manlius Police Department carried out a rescue operation not for a person, or a dog, but for a baby turtle!

Officer Chrysler encountered a baby turtle on the road on Thursday morning, July 28, and decided to do his duty to keep all living things safe.

Manlius Police shared on Facebook that Officer Chrysler encountered this baby turtle who “seemed a little 𝘴𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘭-𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘥 to be stopped by police.”

Courtesy of the Town of Manlius Police Department

Manlius Police say Officer Chrysler advised the baby turtle that “he was being a little 𝘴𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘭-𝘧𝘪𝘴𝘩 by crossing the road so slowly & holding up traffic.”

But thanks to Officer Chrysler, the baby turtle was assisted to the other side safely and was “instructed to use a crosswalk next time.”