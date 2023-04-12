MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– They may look and dress the part, but Manlius Police are sounding the alarm on fake home security technicians going door to door. The men have been trying to enter homes claiming there’s a need to update security keypads from analog to digital.

Manlius Police reached out to security companies who the pair claimed to represent. “ADT, Honeywell and Brinks all said the men aren’t legitimate, they’re not employed with them. They would never have a technician just show up at someone’s house without a prior appointment,” says Manlius Police Sergeant Ken Hatter.

After NewsChannel 9 put viewers on the lookout, Manlius Police learned the men have knocked on doors in Minoa, Fayetteville, Dewitt and Syracuse too.

” We don’t know specifically what they’re trying to do. If they’re trying to scope out something, if they’re looking for maybe key fabs, or maybe to come back later and commit some other type of crime,” says Hatter.

They’re not local. A police check of their license plate shows a Rochester connection. Manlius is now working with other police agencies to determine who they are and what they were up to. “If they show at your door, don’t let them in and call 911.”