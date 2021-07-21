Manlius scam stealing information from businesses to make fake job openings

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –Manlius police are putting you on a scam watch. This follows a posting by a local business for an opening a few weeks ago on several sites including Indeed.com.

The position was filled, but they then learned that their information was being used on other job sites without their knowledge. The business got calls from people claiming they were scammed and took part in fake interviews.

Police say an unknown person had asked people for pictures of their driver’s license, social security cards, and banking information. Officers advise people to never send personal information via text, and be sure to report it to the authorities.