MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A special salute for Manlius World War II veteran Anthony Pircio Friday afternoon: He turned 100!

Family, friends, and neighbors all turned out for a special celebration. The surprise was put on with some help from Honor Flight of Central New York.

Pircio served in the U.S. Air Force as a reconnaissance weatherman.

Happy birthday and thank you for your service to our country!