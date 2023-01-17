RICHLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man from Mannsville, N.Y. has died after a deadly UTV rollover accident near Bishop Road in the town of Richland in Oswego County on Monday, January 16.

The man, 60-year-old James R. Potter was backing his UTV on an off-road trail near Bishop Road in the town of Richland when he struck a tree around 5:05 p.m.

After Mr. Potter struck the tree, the crash caused the vehicle to roll over pinning Potter beneath it.

Mr. Potter was transported to Upstate University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to New York State Police, the investigation is continuing.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, NOCA Ambulance, and Ringgold Fire Department.