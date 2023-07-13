MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s not the storybook ending most people were hoping for, but some good news is being shared with NewsChannel 9 about Manlius’s beloved adult swan, Manny.

Manny woke up in his new home Thursday morning, a private pond in Skaneateles, where biologist Michael Bean is taking care of him and two other black swans.

“He’s doing well. He’s eating and drinking and he’s in a new environment,” said Bean.

Miles away from the Manlius pond he once shared with his beloved mate, Faye. But Manny was taken from his home Wednesday evening after trying to attack one of his four baby swans during a long awaited reunion.

“He’s no longer aggressive. Because he’s been moved out of that environment. You know he was still protecting Faye,” said Bean.

Still mourning her loss, not even recognizing his four babies.

“Everybody wanted him to stay and see if he would reunite with his young ones and unfortunately he didn’t,” said Bean.

Manny’s attack on the four babies left them traumatized and afraid to go back into the water. Instead, they found a hiding spot underneath a bush. According to Bean, the babies stayed there for most of the night. But by Thursday morning, they were back in the pond. Fortunately, they were not injured.

“They are doing fantastic. You go to the pond, you see them swimming around, you know flipping all over the place,” said Bean.

Bean says the babies don’t remember the attack, but Father Manny still does, hoping that will fade in the days and months ahead.

The babies will now stay in the pond until the end of the year. Manny will remain in Skaneateles until September. He’ll then move to his new home in the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area.