Man’s appeal of 2016 verdict in Ithaca College student killing denied

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nagee Green, convicted in 2017 for the murder of Ithaca College student Anthony Nazaire, was denied his appeal Thursday.

Green was arrested in November of 2016 in connection with Nazaire’s death.

Police say on August 28, 2016 several fights broke out after a party at Willard Straight Hall on the Cornell University campus. The party was hosted by a fraternity, Omega Psi Phi. Nazaire was stabbed during an altercation that happened near the party. Police say Green was not a student at either college and didn’t appear to know Nazaire.

Green was tried twice. The jury in his first trial deadlocked on whether or not Green was guilty of murder, but agreed he was guilty of second-degree assault of another student during the fight on August 28.

The second trial ended with the jury finding Green guilty of murder in the 2nd degree. He was sentenced to 17 years to life in prison.