Many are turning to TV for entertainment during the pandemic but have we watched everything?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With many people staying home and ‘New York on Pause,’ people are turning to television for entertainment.

Syracuse University Professor Bob Thompson is a highly regarded expert in entertainment, especially TV, nicknamed the “Pop Culture Ambassador”.

Thompson talked with NewsChannel 9 about the state of television and the impact the pandemic has had on it.

“In the grand scheme of things how much television we’ve got to watch is probably the least of our worries,” he points out to NewsChannel 9.

But if you are lucky enough to have streaming services and think you’ve watched everything Thompson says think again, there’s lot of good content you may not have even discovered yet.

He does point out, “Not everybody can afford a good broadband connection. Not everybody can afford Netflix, Hulu and Disney, that begins to add up.”

Thompson says whether it’s streaming or network TV, eventually there’s only so much fresh content to be aired. He says, “There is going to be a period where the inventory of new material is used up and there is no more inventory and even when they get back into production it’s going to take a while for that to get up and running and in the can and ready to play.”

Three of the four soaps still on the air he says are doing something they almost never do, air re-runs.

“From the mid 60s when we had 17 soap operas on the air to today when we have four, this coronavirus may be the nail in the coffin for them,” he comments.

Thompson says he is impressed how quickly late night television has responded to this sudden shut down and the quality of the shows done from the homes of the hosts.