Many libraries offer curbside pickup for books, but many people need the library for much more

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For some, libraries are where people find books, but for others, it’s their only way to get access to the internet. With COVID-19 closing libraries across the state, it has left many people without a consistent access point to get on the internet.

Marc Wildman, Executive Director for the Central New York Library Resources Council, said, “There is a big digital divide in the United States, and librarians have been talking about it for years, and of course because schools were out, our children were out of schools, it became prominent news.”

Libraries across New York State are slowly getting back in service, offering curbside pickup for books, but their physical doors remain closed.

“So, libraries can do this curbside pickup service,” Wildman said. “You can order your book, they will present you make an appointment, and then you can go and pick up your books at that specific and appointed time.”

Just like New York State, libraries are looking at the reopening process from a phased-in approach. Phase one has been successful in getting books into the hands of people that want them, but what about the internet service that millions of Americans rely on libraries for?

“That’s where librarians are really disheartened because we are such community centers for our communities and our members,” Wildman said. “It’s so hard for us to be closed because of this, especially for the people who have to apply for unemployment, and then for people who are trying to apply for jobs to get back to work.”

However, people aren’t completely shut out from internet access at libraries. If you have a laptop or a mobile device that can connect to the internet, you may be able to get access outside your local library.

“So, people are being provided the internet in some places by the library’s ability to ‘A,’ keep their internet service on, and sometimes that reaches beyond the building,” Wildman said. “So, people who have computer access or access on their phones, can at least go and get some internet service at the outskirts of those libraries, basically in the parking lot.”

New York State does not specifically list libraries in any of its reopening phases, but Wildman says they are receiving guidance from the governor’s office on the best ways to reopen.

“So, they’re giving us as much guidance as possible, and they are great to work with, but libraries are individual institutions, from town to town, from village to village, and they all report to a board of directors, and it’s up to those individual institutions to decide when to reopen, and when it’s best to reopen to the public,” Wildman said.

Even when some libraries do decide to open their doors to the public, Wildman said there may be a limit on capacity, time limits on computer use and other restrictions in place.

Libraries are anxious to open and serve the community, but they want to make sure it’s safe for everyone.

Wildman said, “I think with everybody it’s day-by-day. The biggest thing we don’t want to happen is what’s happening in some other states, that we opened a little prematurely, and now there are some restaurants that are back-stepping and closing again. We want to make sure that when we open, we can reopen safely and securely and not have to backtrack again.”

For now, many libraries are able to process requests for books via a curbside pickup method, and you should check with your individual library to see their guidance on how to do that. At this point, it is unclear as to when libraries in Central New York will be able to allow patrons into their buildings again.

