Many shades of red being sported in honor of National Wear Red Day

(WSYR-TV) — From burgandy to crimson, cardinal and even Cornell! You’ll see many shades of red being sported Friday in honor of National Wear Red Day.

The mission is to increase awareness for women’s heart health. Despite the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, cardiovascular disease remains the number one killer of women.

Cardiovascular disease claims the lives of 1 in 3 women

While the disease has been historically associated with men, the American Heart Association is trying to get the message out about women’s risk. Learn more about its initiative by clicking here.