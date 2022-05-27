FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The park manager at Green Lakes State Park said they’re full for the holiday weekend, and campers say the gas prices aren’t stopping them from enjoying their weekend.

Bruce Dittly is from North Tonawanda, and decided to spend his weekend at Green Lakes. He gets about 6.7 miles per gallon with his RV. This year he’s spending about $700-$800 to get home, when last year he spent $200-$300.

He loves camping, so he’s had to make changes in order to afford to travel. “We’re retired and we have retirement income, so if we want to put gas in this thing and we want to go camping, we have to think of ways where we can cut back on other things,” said Dittly. “We can’t go out to eat as much, taking trips to the grocery stores we’re a little more frugal on what we buy — I mean it’s chicken instead of steaks, and that kind of stuff.”

Another camper, Arthur Luecker, said he and his wife can afford the extra money when it comes to gas prices. He said they just want to get out of the house and enjoy the weekend. “We’re putting more money into our tank. I feel like it’s just business as usual, it’ll probably get better at some point and you know we’ve seen it go up and down before.”