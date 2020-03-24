Many stores have changed hours, so what times can you shop?

A hand sanitizer container is mounted in store-shelf as staff with face masks place supplies in a supermarket in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Most popular shopping malls remained shut in Bangkok, except supermarkets and pharmacies to combat the spread of new coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — With the pressure on retailers to keep stores stocked, many have changed their hours to give staff more time to restock and clean.

Some stores have added special hours for seniors.

Here’s what we know:

Aldi: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Some stores may close or have limited hours as necessary for restocking and cleaning.

Bj’s Wholesale Club: Normal hours, opening 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors, which the store says is anyone over 60.

Costco: Normal retail hours posted on their website, with some limitations on services in their optical, hearing aid and food court areas. Special senior hours 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Dollar General: Normal store hours, but the first hour of each day for seniors only. Stores will close one hour earlier than normal to aid in cleaning and restocking.

Price Chopper/Market 32: Stores are only open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. to allow for restocking and cleaning. Special senior hours are 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Target: Stores will close earlier than normal, 9:00 pm. The first hour of business on Wednesdays is reserved for seniors.

Tops: New hours of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Also, 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays are reserved for seniors, which the company says is 60 and older.

Walmart: New Hours are 7 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. Special senior hours for anyone 60 and over are one hour before the regular opening time on Tuesdays.

Wegmans: New store hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

