EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Customers at Church Wine and Liquor are taking their chances at winning the $820 million Mega Millions jackpot.

“They always said a dollar and a dream, now it’s two dollars and a dream, but anything can happen,” John Wright said as he was buying his ticket.

The odds of winning the jackpot, which is matching five numbers with the Mega Ball are one in 302,575,350, according the New York Lottery. Customers in East Syracuse are willing to try because back in April the winning $20 million Mega Millions ticket was sold there.

“It’s exciting, you never know,” said Robert Miller. “And one thing’s for sure if you don’t play, you’re not going to win.”

“I don’t think there’s going to be two in the same place, but you never know,” said Judi Parker.

And if they win.

“Oh wow. Pay off bills, help out some friends, take a trip to where I don’t know,” Parker said.

“I would pay off all my bills, help out family, and like I said, where I’m living at right now it’s been kind of a pain in the butt, I would help buy the place fix the place up,” Wright said.

Miller said if he wins he’s first going to put it in the bank and then, “Lots of trips. Hawaii, make the rounds. Make the rounds. I’m a classic car fan, I have one now so I have to go out and buy a barn first to put them in and buy a whole bunch more.”

We don’t know April’s winner, but Miller said if it’s him he’d come forward.