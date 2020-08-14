Maple syrup producers now eligible for pandemic help

PORTLAND, Maine (AP & WSYR-TV) — Producers of maple syrup, a major agricultural product in northern U.S. states, are now eligible for financial relief to help mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Maple syrup is an economic driver in states such as Vermont, New York, and Maine, which are the top three producers in the U.S. The industry, like many sectors of agriculture, has taken a hit from the pandemic, canceling events like Maple Weekend which was scheduled for the end of March.

Politicians from northern states have pushed for aid for syrup producers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Wednesday that producers of the sap used to make maple syrup are now eligible for direct financial relief.

According to the New York State Maple Producers Association, New York has the largest amount of tappable maple trees in the country and is home to over 2,000 maple sugar makers.