Marathon man accused of trying to use counterfeit money

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Marathon man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to use counterfeit money at two different businesses.

On March 26, Jarod O’Neill, 32, of Marathon, tried to use counterfeit $100 bills at two businesses in Cortlandville: The Sunoco Gas Station on US Route 11, and the McGraw Travel Plaza / Pit Stop, also on Route 11.

The next day, O’Neill was found walking on Elm Street by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department. In his possession, he had counterfeit money and narcotics, and was found to be wanted by NYS Parole.

O’Neill was taken into custody and remanded to the Cortland County Jail.