Marathon man facing DWI charges after crashing truck into snowbank

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Marathon man is facing DWI charges after he crashed his truck into a snowbank.
Eric Neilson, 18, of Marathon, was driving on Route 11 in Cortlandville just after 2:45 a.m. Saturday when he lost control of his truck and he hit a snowbank, causing his truck to overturn.
Neilson was uninjured. He was arrested and released. He is due back in court on March 9.
