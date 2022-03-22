(WSYR-TV) — A Marcellus Volunteer Firefighter is in the hospital after a mayday call during a response to a chimney fire Saturday night.

The Marcellus Volunteer Fire Department says the mayday call was made when the firefighter went down while helping put out the fire. He was immediately given CPR and basic life support.

The firefighter was taken to the hospital, but his current condition is not known. The Marcellus Fire Department is asking for everyone to keep the firefighter in their thoughts and prayers.