MARCELLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Marcellus resident, Paul Sanford was taking a map in his home when he was suddenly awoken from an alert blaring across the TV.

“I went to the front door, there was a big flash of light cause all the wires went down in the front yard with the trees.” Paul Sanford, Marcellus resident

The sudden and intense storm came as a surprise to other neighbors in the area too, including Brian and Debbie Haney just a few doors down on Falls Road.

“She said I think it’s gonna rain and I said I don’t think it’s supposed to and then whamo,” Brian Haney said. His wife Debbie added, “Literally the sky was black you could hear thunder and then all hell broke loose.”

They say what followed was 10 minutes of devastation, trees and power lines covering their street and properties causing damage to some homes and vehicles.

Sanford lost at least 10 trees in his backyard including a 50 feet tree that was completely uprooted by the storm.

Patches of hail still covered the road hours later, the temperature dropping and fog setting in.

“It was hailing so hard you couldn’t see through it,” Sanford said, adding that he’s never experienced a tornado but that it felt like one.

It’s not clear whether this storm was caused by a tornado, straight line winds, a microburst or something else. That determination will be up to the National Weather Service.

Neighbors began a long clean-up process shortly after the storm and good samaritans jumped in to help.

“We live in Weedsport, we were working in Camillus on our way home from work and we just noticed the big storm came through and everyone’s out in a panic so we decided to help,” said Michael Smart who owns a landscaping business. He was going around and offering to help clear trees and other debris from people’s property for free.

A collective neighborhood cleanup that Sanford said will likely take all summer.