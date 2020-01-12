Marcellus School District will hold forum Monday night on vaping dangers

MARCELLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The Marcellus School District will hold a forum Monday night to educate parents on the dangers of vaping and e-cigarette use.

The district is inviting parents, students and members of the community to a vaping forum at 7 p.m. Monday in the high school auditorium.

There will be guest speakers from SUNY Upstate and simulations where parents can search a mock student’s bedroom for drugs and alcohol.

The forum comes as a State Supreme Court Judge has blocked the state’s ban on flavored vaping products and e-cigarettes.

The judge ruling that New York overstepped its authority when issuing a ban back in September, adding that any regulation would have to go through the State Legislature, not the Governor’s office.

By 2017, more than two million teenagers were using e-cigarettes.