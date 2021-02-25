‘March Kindness’ hopes to donate cash to a local business

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There will be a different twist on college basketball brackets this March.

Edge Federal Credit Union is starting an event called March Kindness, which will be used to decide what business in the Liverpool, Baldwinsville, and Phoenix communities will get a $2,500 donation to distribute to its employees.

You can nominate a local business until February 26. Then each week, visit the Edge Federal Credit Union Facebook page to vote your business into the next round of the bracket.

Details on the event are here.

