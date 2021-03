Official March Madness 2020 tournament basketballs are seen in a store room at the CHI Health Center Arena, in Omaha, Neb., Monday, March 16, 2020. Omaha was to host a first and second round in the NCAA college basketball Division I tournament, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (WSYR-TV) — March Madness is back after missing 2020 as America locked down while COVID-19 marched across the nation.

While we were sheltering in place last year, there were no cinderella teams to bust our bracket or hometown heroes to distract us from what became March Sadness.

But the games are back. And we have everything from your odds of achieving a perfect bracket to how many wings Americans will scarf down.