March passenger traffic plummets at Syracuse Airport; Executive Director braces for April, May

SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a small downturn to start March, Syracuse’s Hancock Airport has seen about a 90 percent drop in passenger traffic since the middle of the month.

2020 was off to a great start and projecting for high travel volume after coming off 2019, the best year for passenger traffic at the Syracuse Airport in about three decades.

Jason Terreri, executive director, Syracuse Regional Airport Authority, says, “March is bad but our plan has always been April and May were going to be the hardest months for us and we’re planning for that and what we’re seeing is a 90 to 95 percent drop in passenger traffic.”

The TSA Security Checkpoint in Syracuse was seeing about 4,000 travelers a day as late as February. Now, about 100 to 150 passengers are using it each day.

Terreri says “It’s definitely quiet, the hustle and bustle that we usually have here at the airport it’s gone. It’s significant. There’s no other way to say it. You can’t prepare for this, nobody could have ever really expected this.”

The airport did just receive $12.9 million from the Federal Cares Act. Terreri says about $2 million will be used for the local share of already FAA approved and funded airport projects.

Some of the money will be used to replace equipment like the snow removal fleet, as well as basic day to day operations.

“So that’s the plan, but we’re definitely going to be using it to keep the place running and that we’re in a position to really accept the carriers when they all start coming back and provide that avenue for a quick recovery if we can,” Terreri says.

They are also making necessary repairs to the airport’s parking garage and lots which right now are seeing only about a hundred cars at a time total.

