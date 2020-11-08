Margarita’s Mexican Cantina tops the list of potential COVID-19 exposures as 19 employees test positive for the virus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department announced several local businesses that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.
The list of potential exposures released Saturday includes Margarita’s Mexican Cantina, where 19 employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to the health department.
If you were at any of the locations listed below during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after you visited that location.
Margarita’s Mexican Cantina located at 203 Walton St.:
- Saturday, October 24 from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.
- Sunday, October 25 from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.
- October 26-28 from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.
- October 29-31 from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.
- Sunday, November 1 from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.
- November 2-3 from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.
South Bay Barber Shop located at 5408 South Bay Rd.:
- October 29-30 from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
Spencer’s in Destiny USA:
- Saturday, October 31 from 5 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.
- Sunday, November 1 from 2 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
- Monday, November 2 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.
If symptoms of COVID-19 occur, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider immediately and seek a COVID-19 test.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty Breathing
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea
For more news regarding Onondaga County and COVID-19, click here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- “No one likes losing, but the effort was a good effort” – Dino Babers after loss to Boston College
- Joe Biden’s former law professor excited to see the Syracuse graduate in the White House
- 4th quarter turnovers prove costly as Syracuse falls to Boston College 16-13
- President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris address the nation
- Liberty’s last-second field goal defeats Virginia Tech 38-35
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App