Margarita’s Mexican Cantina tops the list of potential COVID-19 exposures as 19 employees test positive for the virus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department announced several local businesses that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.

The list of potential exposures released Saturday includes Margarita’s Mexican Cantina, where 19 employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to the health department.

If you were at any of the locations listed below during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after you visited that location.

Margarita’s Mexican Cantina located at 203 Walton St.:

Saturday, October 24 from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Sunday, October 25 from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

October 26-28 from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

October 29-31 from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Sunday, November 1 from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

November 2-3 from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

South Bay Barber Shop located at 5408 South Bay Rd.:

October 29-30 from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Spencer’s in Destiny USA:

Saturday, October 31 from 5 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 1 from 2 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Monday, November 2 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

If symptoms of COVID-19 occur, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider immediately and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty Breathing

Fatigue

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea

