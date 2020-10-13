Marietta man arrested on child pornography charges

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Marietta man has been arrested by New York State Police for child pornography charges.
New York State Police arrested Cameron Mohn, 21, of Marietta, for the following:
- Two counts of promoting a sexual performance of a child
- One count of possession of a sexual performance of a child
During an investigation, police found that Mohn was uploading images and videos consistent with child pornography via Facebook.
He was taken to the Onondaga County Justice Center to wait centralized arraignment.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Cortland City School District switching all students to online learning through Oct. 23
- Syracuse Common Council passes the Right to Know Act
- Syracuse Airport survey aimed to help bring new routes and airlines
- LeBron James gives daughter her own house for 6th birthday
- Will cashless tolling cost more than the current system on the Thruway?
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App