Marietta man arrested on child pornography charges

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Marietta man has been arrested by New York State Police for child pornography charges.

New York State Police arrested Cameron Mohn, 21, of Marietta, for the following:

  • Two counts of promoting a sexual performance of a child
  • One count of possession of a sexual performance of a child

During an investigation, police found that Mohn was uploading images and videos consistent with child pornography via Facebook.

He was taken to the Onondaga County Justice Center to wait centralized arraignment.

