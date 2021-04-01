Marijuana supply chain: Why it depends on rules NYS adopts and how it impacts buyers and sellers

CORNELL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s official, recreational marijuana is legal in New York State.

However, before the plant gets from a farmer’s field to a dispensary, lawmakers will have to shape a new supply chain that will dictate what kind of marijuana is sold in the state and at what cost.

Associate Professor of Practice for the School of Plant Science at Cornell University, Carlyn Buckler, says it’s not a simple thing to set in motion.

In 2014, when the crop was legalized for research, the state helped fund the Cornell Hemp program. Since then, researchers have been studying the effectiveness of pesticides on the cannabis plant.

Buckler says that research is now inching New York closer to forming its marijuana supply chain, but there’s a lot to work through.

How to produce it, how to process it, how to move it through the supply chain, and then we need some people who really do understand commodities markets. These are perishable and it takes a particular kind of packaging and timing and the industry hasn’t done much of that. Carlyn Buckler

New York hemp farms have helped lay the groundwork. So have the 15 other states that have legalized marijuana. Now, New York will have to find the balance.

Critics say over-regulated states like Massachusetts and Nevada can force out small businesses, while looser chains in California can become chaotic.

“All kinds of renegade people selling stuff on the corner market and you have no idea what’s in that bottle or that joint,” said Buckler about loose regulations in California.

An important part of the chain is product testing and making sure consumers are inhaling what they think they’re buying.

So, it begs the question, how do you find the balance between consumer protection through product testing and over-regulation?

If you ask Buckler, there’s no such thing as too much regulation:

Something has been sitting out in front of you, for literally 10,000 years you’ve known it’s there, but we weren’t allowed to touch it. We weren’t allowed to do any trials. We weren’t allowed to look at these compounds, nothing. I am all about being very careful about testing these products that are going to be coming out. It’s a pain because it seems like we waited so long but yeah, I think it’s good.

Buckler says the New York State Legislature has been very generous to Plant Science at Cornell. Their funding is the only way researchers there have been able to do as much as they have over the last four years.

State funding has increased their understanding of the cannabis plant immensely, and thus the industry as a whole. Buckler is hopeful the program will get more funding to continue the research, so they can share that information with other academic and industry researchers.

The state now needs to set up a cannabis board. It could take up to two years for sales to start.