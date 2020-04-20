Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Marinas, boatyards, private golf courses allowed to open

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, along with the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut, announced that marinas and boatyards can reopen for personal use only, as long as they’re still following social distancing and cleaning protocols. 

Chartered watercraft services or rentals will not be allowed.

Cuomo also now allowing private golf courses to open across the state, but owners must ban all gatherings and continue to make sure golfers stay six feet apart.

