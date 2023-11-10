PHOENIX, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Saturday, Nov. 11, the United States Marine Corps Sports Leadership Academy will be hosting a free wrestling clinic at John C. Birdlebough High School in Phoenix.

The camp is open to high schoolers between 14-19 years old and runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

All participants receive a USMC Sports Leadership Academy t-shirt and free lunch, as well as a camp swag bag. The seven top performers in the camp will also receive All-Academy medals.

You can register for the camp HERE.