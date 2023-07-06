MARION, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Crystal Quinn, a 39-year-old woman from the Town of Marion, was arrested by the Wayne County Sherriff’s Office for two separate acts of burglary.

Quinn was arrested for Petit Larceny in the Third Degree and Burglary in the Second Degree after entering a residence and stealing a pair of pants with $700 of cash inside them.

No date was provided for this incident by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

She was then charged with Burglary in the Third Degree, Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree and Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree for a separate incident back in 2021 where Quinn broke into a D&L Disposal location and stole $658 and a Nintendo Switch gaming console.

Quinn was turned over to the Wayne County Jail and was arraigned yesterday, July 5.