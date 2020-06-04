Marquee being replaced at Landmark Theatre in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Construction in Downtown Syracuse is in full swing as the Landmark Theatre is getting some major renovations thanks to a state grant.

Right now, the theatre is boarded up as crews take down the old and dated marquee. The new one is modeled after the original, but it will have modern updates.

New seats will feature contemporary, supportive materials for comfort.

The landmark is closed during the construction process.