Marquee being replaced at Landmark Theatre

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Construction in Downtown Syracuse continues as the Landmark Theatre is getting some major renovations thanks to a state grant.
Crews are in the process of taking down the old and dated marquee.
The new one is modeled after the original, but it will have modern updates.
New seats will feature contemporary, supportive materials for comfort.
The Landmark is closed during the construction process.
