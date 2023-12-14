PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A married couple from the town of Philadelphia in Jefferson County were allegedly involved in a head-on crash just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12 on Elm Ridge Road.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies, a pickup truck operated by 43-year-old Nicky Stone allegedly collided head-on with an SUV driven by 43-year-old Linda Stone.

The pair were transported to the hospital by the Indian River Ambulance Squad and both vehicles sustained major damage.

The crash is currently under investigation and anyone with pertinent information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

Jefferson County 911, New York State police, Indian River Ambulance, and Philadelphia, Theresa, Evans Mills, Northpole, and Black River fire departments all assisted during the emergency.