Marriott Syracuse Downtown preparing for New Year’s bash and celebrating Hollywood stars of the past

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The countdown to the new year has begun.

The Marriott Syracuse Downtown has been preparing for its annual New Year’s Extravaganza for months. Staff members tell NewsChannel 9 they expect this year to be the biggest and best celebration yet.

“This will be our largest New Year’s Eve bash so far,” said Melissa Oliver, Director of Sales and Marketing.

“We have 3 full ballrooms completely sold out. 4 bands, Stan Colella Orchestra, a band in each ball room. There’s circus performers, casino tables, magicians. it’s a really big deal.”

Marriott has 250 employees are scheduled to work Tuesday night’s bash.

“It’s about everybody having fun. The staff has fun with it. Everybody coming in is in a holiday mood, ready to welcome in the New Year,” said Fred Grabosky, General Manager of Marriott Syracuse Downtown.

This year’s theme, “The Golden Age of Hollywood,” will be the fourth party since the hotel’s reopening, and the first time in history, it’s sold out.

“This is one of the signature events for this hotel, it has been for years and years. It went away for a few years when it was closed, but now it’s back and the support from the community has grown tremendously and we’re just excited to bring another great celebration of New Year’s and the New Year coming up tomorrow night,” said Ed Riley, Managing Member of Hotel Restoration.

After selling out earlier than expected in mid-December, the Marriott extended another offer. By making a dinner reservation at Eleven Waters in the hotel, people could purchase a party bracelet to join the party after 9:00 p.m. This offer also sold out.

Throughout the night, people can enjoy live music and entertainment. The lineup this year is the biggest yet, including Hard Promises, Country Swagg, Prime Time Horns, Just Joe, and The Stan Colella Orchestra.

A ticket grants those to float from each of the three ballrooms to access all of the entertainment.

