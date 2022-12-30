SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– While some of us are still finalizing New Year’s Eve plans, the folks at Marriott Syracuse Downtown are putting the finishing touches on one of Syracuse’s biggest celebrations.

From the beads to the masks to the music, the hotel staff has been working around the clock to bring this year’s Mardi Gras theme to life including the guys at S&K Sound.

“We come in the night before we set up the sound, lights and then the bands come in later, we’ll do a line check, and then it’s all rocking tomorrow night,” Paulie Scire, Owner S&K Sound

Scrie has been working the New Year’s Eve party for the last eight years and has the set-up down to a science. He says it takes a lot of equipment and sweat but calls it a labor of love.

As for the hotel employees, hotel manager Melissa Oliver says it takes about 200 staff members to transform the hotel into Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

“There’s entertainers that roam all over the lobby, we’re going to have acrobats this year, stilt walkers…we still have the casino games this year which are a huge hit with everyone,” Melissa Oliver, Marriott Syracuse Downtown Hotel Manager

This year’s party will feature a band in every ballroom plus a band in the lobby. Acrobats and stilt walkers will roam the hotel providing guests with themed entertainment and casino games will be available.

The New Year’s Eve celebration is completely sold out with over 800 guests expected to attend. Registration begins at 3 pm and the bands begin at 6 pm.