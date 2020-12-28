Marriott Syracuse Downtown’s manager optimistic about future despite COVID-19 cancellations

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a typical year, the month of December is the busiest time of year for those at Marriott Syracuse Downtown. For decades, they’ve been ringing in the new year with a party, welcoming thousands into their hotel.

Last year, they filled each of their three ballrooms with 1,500 people. There was dancing, live music, and a Cirque du Soleil performance. It was another record-breaking event for the owners.

However, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, they can’t have the party this year. The hotel sits in the middle of an orange zone, which is designated by the state and does not allow more than 10 people at an event.

“Safety is our number one priority, by far. So yes, a mask is required in any public space. Our staff wears a mask at all times, and when interacting with each other,” said Fred Grabosky, general manager of Marriott Syracuse Downtown. “So we’re practicing all of that protocol and that’s one of the things we can say that we’ve done a very good job of… Making sure that we keep our employees and our guests safe.”

That means the 200 people who would normally be working on New Year’s Eve are instead staying home, leaving 50 employees to take care of the job. Still, they do have more than 50 rooms booked for the holiday. Those guests will get a special New Year’s meal, which they can eat in the comfort of their rooms.

Despite the endless cancellations of their events, Grabosky remains optimistic about what’s to come. He says all weekends are almost fully booked for the new year. Plus, they’re adding 54 new rooms.

“We have the business already booked and reserved. So we see looking at that that it’s going to be a strong year. Unless something unforeseen happens. But we have that business booked, we have new rooms coming online, so we, there’s a lot to be optimistic about,” Grabosky said.

Grabosky says the new rooms will be open for service in a few weeks, bringing their total capacity to 315 rooms. They even have certain weddings and conventions booked for a couple of years from now.